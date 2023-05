Why Shares of Bloom Energy Are Powering Down Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After the company reported disappointing first-quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, investors expressed their disappointment with Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) yesterday, leading the stock to close 2% lower.Today, however, the stock is continuing to slide for other reasons. In addition to an analyst's reduced price target, the fuel cell company's announcement that it intends to offer senior convertible notes is leading investors to unplug the stock from their portfolios.As of 10:47 a.m. ET, shares of Bloom Energy have fallen 15%.Continue reading