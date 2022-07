Why Shares of Bluebird Bio, CRISPR Therapeutics, and Editas Medicine Soared This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The downtrodden biotech space has kicked off the second half of 2022 with a boom. Hard-hit gene-editing and gene therapy companies in particular have started the back half of the year on the right foot. Underscoring this point, Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock has already risen by 17% over the holiday-shortened week as of Thursday's closing bell, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.What's more, shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) have gained 22.6% over the same period, and fellow gene editor Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) also saw its equity rise in price by a healthy 20.7% this week. By contrast, Bluebird and Editas shares both fell by over 50% over the first six months of 2022, while CRISPR's stock price stumbled by a noteworthy 20% during the first half of the year.Image Source: Getty Images.