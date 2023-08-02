|
02.08.2023 19:00:51
Why Shares of Blueprint Medicines Are Falling Wednesday
Shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) were down more than 12% as of 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday after the healthcare company announced second-quarter earnings. The stock is still up more than 27% so far this year.Blueprint focuses on precision medicine to fight cancer and hematologic disorders. The company released second-quarter earnings and the numbers were generally positive. The company said that revenue, driven by increased sales from Ayvakit (Ayvakyt overseas) was $57.6 million, compared to $36.5 million in the same period last year.Blueprint also narrowed its losses to $132.8 million, or an earnings per share (EPS) loss of $2.19, compared to a net loss of $159.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, or an EPS loss of $2.68. Analysts had expected an EPS loss of $2.54, so it was a slight earnings surprise.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
