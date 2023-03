Why Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Jumped This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) were up 22.8% for the week as of Friday morning and were up as much as 24.9% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The healthcare stock closed at $2.41 last week, then climbed as high as $3.05 a share on Thursday. Brookdale is the country's largest retirement home operator and owns 673 properties in 41 states. A couple of factors drove the stock's price up. One, the stock hit its 52-week low at $2.27 on March 24 and investors, seeing a bargain, jumped in this week. It also helped that Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette gave the stock a buy rating on Wednesday with a price target of $7. The stock is down more than 59% over the past 12 months, but up more than 9% so far in 2023.Senior living facilities were hit hard during the pandemic by added costs, labor shortages, and declining occupancy rates. However, in the long run, the aging population means the need for such facilities is only going to rise. According to U.S. Census estimates, by 2034, the number of those 65 and older will reach 77 million, greater than the number of those under 18 (76.5 million).Continue reading