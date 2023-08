Why Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Crashed Today

Shares in the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE: RA) were down by a whopping 20% as of midday Wednesday. The plunge was triggered by the board of directors declaring that the fund was slashing its monthly distribution. The previous monthly payout of $0.199 per share will be repeated in September, but from October onward, it will drop to $0.118 per share -- a nearly 41% cut. Image source: Getty Images.The new monthly distribution annualizes to $1.416 per share and puts the stock on a theoretical dividend yield of 10.5%. In addition, the fund's net asset value (NAV) per share stood at $14.84 at the end of June compared to a stock price of $13.44 at the time of this writing. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel