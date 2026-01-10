Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
10.01.2026 19:01:03
Why Shares of C3.ai Stock Collapsed In 2025
Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell 61% in 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The artificial intelligence (AI) company builds custom software applications for large enterprises, and is struggling to compete with the likes of Palantir Technologies and other players in the space. In 2025, it lost its CEO, saw declining revenue, and rising operating losses. The stock is now down 92% from all-time highs. Here's why C3.ai fell yet again in 2025. Spending on AI software is growing like gangbusters. C3.ai is failing to benefit from this rising tailwind. Last quarter, its revenue declined 14% year-over-year to $71 million, with a hefty operating loss of $112 million. The company is spending a boatload of money on sales, marketing, and product development, but failing to win new customer contracts to drive sales higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
