|
18.07.2023 20:58:08
Why Shares of Cabaletta Bio Are Up Tuesday
Shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ: CABA) were up more than 12% as of 2:40 p.m. ET Tuesday, after rising as much as 12.7% earlier in the day. The clinical-stage biotech company received an analyst upgrade.Cabaletta didn't have any major announcements or any Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings to make the stock rise. However, Guggenheim initiated coverage of the stock, with a price target of $34. The biotech company focuses on engineered T-cell therapies to treat B-cell mediated autoimmune disorders. The company's stock is up 64% over the past three months, partly because its therapy, CABA-201, was granted Fast Track designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a potential lupus treatment on May 16. Cabaletta's pipeline has plenty of potential, so even though the company has no revenue yet, investors are buying the stock. Cabaletta's pipeline includes seven programs, including CABA-201, but that candidate is still in early trials, with a phase 1 readout expected in the first half of 2024. The company's other lead candidate is DSG3CAART, a chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAART) which is in a phase 1/2 trial trial to treat mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune disorder that causes blisters to form on the skin and mucous membranes. The company also has a muscle-specific kinase (MuSK) chimeric autoantibody receptor T (MuSK-CAART) therapy in early trials for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in the skeletal muscles.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!