Why Shares of Canaan, CleanSpark, and Bitfarms Are Rising Today

Cryptocurrencies and crypto-related stocks moved higher today after the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) moved past $30,000, a level it hasn't crossed in 10 months.Shares of the Chinese Bitcoin-mining company Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) traded roughly 12% higher as of 12:04 p.m. ET today, while shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) traded roughly 11.1% higher. Shares of the Canadian miner Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) were up 8.3%.The big story of the day is the price of Bitcoin surging past $30,000. The token is up close to 82% this year in what has been a spectacular rally after a difficult year in 2022.