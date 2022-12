Why Shares of Cano Health Are Slumping This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) were down as much as 35.6% this week and were still down 31.2% for the week as of late Thursday afternoon, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed at $2.02 last Friday and then opened this week at $2.01.The company's shares fell to a 52-week low of $1.30 on Thursday. The stock is down more than 84% this year.The company operates 141 senior-oriented primary care centers in California, Florida, Illinois, Texas, Nevada, and Puerto Rico.