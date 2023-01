Why Shares of Canoo Are Rocketing Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Through the close of yesterday's trading session, shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) seemed to be on track end the week lower than they began. A company announcement heralding an addition to the C-suite, however, has investors racing to park this electric vehicle (EV) stock in their portfolios.As of 2:12 p.m. ET, shares of Canoo are up 8.5%, having retreated from their earlier rise of 13.4%.After the market closed yesterday, Canoo announced that Ken Manget had been appointed chief financial officer, replacing Ramesh Murthy, who had served as the interim CFO. Murthy will stay with the company as the senior vice president of finance and chief accounting officer.Continue reading