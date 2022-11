Why Shares of Capital One, Synchrony Financial, and Upstart Are Falling This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several consumer lending stocks dropped this week after recession fears began to get more prominent amid rising bond yields.For the week, shares of the credit card lender Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) had dropped nearly 15% as of 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Shares of another credit card lender, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF), traded 12.5% lower, while shares of the artificial intelligence-assisted loan company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) were down more than 15%.