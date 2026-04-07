CAR Aktie
ISIN: US14074L1052
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07.04.2026 21:41:26
Why Shares of Car-Rental Outfit Avis Are Driving Higher Today
Following through on bullishness that first materialized late last month, shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) are up again today. Indeed, thanks to today's 15.7% gain (as of 3:40 p.m. ET), the stock's up 150% from its mid-March low, reaching a new 52-week high in the process.You just can't count on this rally continuing much longer than it already has enough to dive into it now.Some investors will argue against that warning. Just consider the source -- they may have something to gain from any continued upside.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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