Why Shares of Castor Maritime Are Cruising Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Providing investors with something to be thankful for, Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) reported its third-quarter results on Wednesday. The shipping company delivered strong growth, and investors are showing their gratitude by sending the stock higher.As of 10:45 a.m. ET Friday, shares of Castor Maritime were up by 16.7% from where they ended last Friday's trading session.Thanks, in part, to higher vessel revenues, Castor Maritime reported notable growth on both the top and bottom lines. It booked revenue of $70.6 million for a year-over-year sales increase of 63%. The more impressive figure, however, was to be found at the bottom of the income statement. With the help of a strong dry cargo market, Castor Maritime generated net income of $37.1 million, a quarterly record for the company. And the company's impressive performance was not limited to the recent quarter. Over the past nine months, Castor Maritime has generated net income of $84.9 million, representing a 268% increase over the same period in 2021.Continue reading