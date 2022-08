Why Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) traded more than 11% higher as of 1:54 p.m. ET today.Investors are preparing to vote on whether or not to approve CF Acquisition's merger with the YouTube competitor Rumble. Additionally, the alternative video content platform recently added the controversial content creator and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate.CF Acquisition Corp. VI is attempting to take Rumble public. Some believe Rumble has the potential to challenge mainstream social media platforms like YouTube that they believe unfairly censor content.Continue reading