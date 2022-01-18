Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Why Shares of CF Acquisition Corp VI Rose Today
Shares of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) rose as much as 10.5% today before ending the day up nearly 5%. While it may not be the exact reason, the company that CF Acquisition Corp intends to merge with and take public, Rumble, announced today that it plans to invest in the payments company Parallel Economy.Rumble is a video publishing platform that claims to have fewer restrictions than other more-traditional publishing platforms like YouTube. Rumble has gotten popular among publishers worried about having their content banned from traditional publishing platforms. The company said last year that it had reached 36 million average active monthly users. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
