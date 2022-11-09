|
09.11.2022 17:49:39
Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today
Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services.As of 11:33 a.m. ET, shares of Chart are down 25%.In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden. Lauding the merits of the deal, Chart estimates that acquiring Howden will result in numerous financial benefits.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chart Industries Incmehr Nachrichten
|
09.11.22
|Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.11.22
|Chart Industries stock down 3.2% premarket (MarketWatch)
|
27.10.22
|Ausblick: Chart Industries legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Chart Industries legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.22
|Ausblick: Chart Industries legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)