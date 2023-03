Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Rising This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Prior to this week, March hadn't been very kind to Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS), a leading manufacturer of equipment used in energy and industrial gas applications. Shares of Chart had fallen 23% from the start of the month through last week. This week, however, investors turned bullish on the stock after learning that the company's acquisition of Howden had been completed -- an acquisition that is expected to bolster the company's financials significantly in 2023. As of the end of Thursday's trading session, shares of Chart have climbed 12.6% since the close of trading last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Last Friday, Chart announced that it had completed the acquisition of Howden in a $4.4 billion cash transaction. As a result of picking up the manufacturer of industrial equipment, Chart has increased its exposure to foreign markets, and it now has a geographic footprint that reaches 35 countries.