Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Soaring Today

It's a dour day in the markets with military action escalating in Ukraine, but not every stock is seeing a downturn. Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS), a manufacturer of equipment used in energy and industrial gas applications, announced strong fourth-quarter 2021 earnings before the bell this morning, and investors continue to celebrate the report. As of 1:02 p.m. ET on Thursday, shares of Chart Industries are up 11.5%.Exceeding analysts' sales and earnings estimates, Chart Industries reported $378.9 million on the top line and $0.73 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter of 2021. The consensus among analysts was that the company would report $378.4 million and $0.69 in revenue and adjusted EPS, respectively.Continue reading