Why Shares of Citigroup Are Rising This Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) were trading more than 5% higher in pre-market trading at 9:19 a.m. ET today after the large bank reported second-quarter earnings results that smashed analyst estimates.Citigroup reported diluted earnings per share of $2.19 on total revenue of roughly $19.6 billion. The Street had been projecting earnings per share of only $1.68 and revenue of $18.2 billion.Citigroup's largest revenue generator, its Institutional Clients Group, reported revenue of more than $11.4 billion, up 2% from the previous quarter and 20% year over year. Within the unit, the bank's Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) group had a superb quarter, generating more than $3 billion of revenue, up 17% from the prior quarter and 33% year over year.Continue reading