|
18.07.2022 23:32:39
Why Shares of Clene Jumped 11.8% on Monday
Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on neurodegenerative diseases, saw its shares rise 11.8% on Monday. The stock is up more than 17% so far this year.Investors have been pushing up the stock since Clene's announcement on Thursday regarding positive early data from a phase 2 trial for its therapy CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease.ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that affects spinal-cord and brain nerve cells, causing patients to gradually lose the ability to control muscle movement, leading to paralysis and death.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!