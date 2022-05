Why Shares of Cognex Fell 14% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares in machine vision company Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) fell by almost 14% this the week as of midday Tuesday. The move comes after investors continue to digest a disappointing first-quarter 2022 earnings presentation. It's not that there was anything wrong with the earnings themselves but rather that investors were worried by management's disclosure that its growth is slowing and automation projects are taking "longer to deploy." The negative commentary fell into the company's second-quarter earnings guidance, which came in below market estimates. Continue reading