Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Bakkt Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite major cryptocurrencies being down over the last 24 hours, several crypto stocks performed well today, all for seemingly different reasons.Shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading roughly 17.4% higher as of 12:35 p.m. ET today. Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) are trading nearly 6% higher, and shares of Bakkt Holdings (NYSE: BKKT) are trading more than 7% higher after being up 17% earlier today.After a very difficult year for Coinbase amid a crypto winter, the company finally gave shareholders something to cheer about when it announced earlier today that it would be teaming up with BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), the largest asset manager in the world.Continue reading