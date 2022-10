Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Hut 8 Mining Corp Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several crypto stocks moved higher Tuesday, largely because traders started to get hopeful that the Fed might pivot toward a less aggressive fiscal policy, which would likely help cryptocurrencies and tech stocks.Shares of crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) were trading nearly 10% higher as of noon ET. Meanwhile, shares of crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) were up nearly 6%, and shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) were up 8.4%.The Reserve Bank of Australia surprised investors Tuesday morning when it only increased its benchmark rate by 25 basis points (0.25 percentage points) instead of the 50-basis-point hike that most experts had been expecting. This gave hope to investors that perhaps the Federal Reserve might begin to slow its interest rate hikes soon as well.Continue reading