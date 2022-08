Why Shares of Coinbase Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the large cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded roughly 6% higher as of 11:43 a.m. ET today after reporting disappointing second-quarter results last night. However, the broader crypto market is enjoying a good day due to a better-than-expected inflation report.Coinbase reported a net loss of $4.98 per share on net revenue of $803 million in the second quarter, both numbers that missed analyst estimates. Trading volume on Coinbase fell to $217 billion, down from $462 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Assets on the platform also fell to $96 billion, down from $180 billion one year ago."Despite crypto market capitalization declining $1.3 trillion or ~60% in Q2, primarily driven by macroeconomic conditions and shocks to the crypto credit environment, we remain as bullish as ever on the future of this technology," Coinbase executives said in a letter to shareholders.