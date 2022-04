Why Shares of Coinbase Global, Cipher Mining, and Silvergate Capital Are Down Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Several stocks in the crypto industry struggled today along with the broader crypto and stock markets.As of 2 p.m. ET, shares of large crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) had fallen nearly 5%, shares of U.S. Bitcoin-mining company Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) had fallen more than 10%, and shares of crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded more than 6% down.Stocks and cryptocurrencies continued their volatile ways today, following up a nice recovery yesterday afternoon with several of the main benchmark indexes struggling out of the gate and into the afternoon.Continue reading