Why Shares of Community Health Systems Are Rising Thursday

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) were up more than 21% as of 2:45 p.m. on Thursday after the company announced second-quarter earnings. The healthcare stock is down more than 10% so far this year.Community Health operates or leases 77 acute-care hospitals in 15 states. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $3.12 billion, up 6.2% year over year. The company also reported a net loss of $38 million, or $0.29 in earnings per share (EPS), compared to a loss of $326 million, or $2.52, in the same quarter a year ago. The company attributed the improved numbers to higher inpatient and outpatient volumes, increased reimbursement rates, an increase in nonpatient revenue, and decreased costs for contract labor -- though some costs rose, such as professional liability insurance and outsourced medical specialists. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel