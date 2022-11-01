|
01.11.2022 21:41:28
Why Shares of Compugen Jumped 9.27% on Tuesday
Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company, saw its shares rise 9.27% on Tuesday. The stock closed at $0.9518 on Monday and then opened on Tuesday at $0.96. The stock rose to as high as $1.11 a share in the early afternoon before falling to $1.04 at the close. So far this year, the stock is down 75%, and it has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $7.48.The move up was connected to a rise for Zymeworks on Monday. That company has a licensing deal with Jazz Pharmaceuticals regarding Zanidatamab, which is a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody (BsAbs) that is being tested against certain cancers. The connection is that Compugen also has a BsAbs therapy, AZD2936, that it is developing with AstraZeneca to treat solid tumors. A bispecific antibody is a molecule that can recognize two different antigens (a protein marker) and can be used to engage tumor-fighting T cells to kill malignant B cell cancer cells.The other connection is that Compugen mentioned on Monday that it plans to announce third-quarter finances on Nov. 14. As the company doesn't have any marketed drugs yet, it doesn't have much revenue, but in the same announcement, the company said it will discuss clinical trial data. The company plans to present the data at the Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, held from November 8 through 12 in Boston.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Compugen Ltd.
|0,92
|0,54%
|On
|16,85
|-4,86%