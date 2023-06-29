|
29.06.2023 18:22:46
Why Shares of CorMedix Are Slumping Thursday
Shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ: CRMD) were down more than 21% as of noon ET on Thursday. The shares fell after the company announced a stock sale. The healthcare stock is down more than 5% so far this year.The stock sale was actually a double whammy of dilution for investors of the pharmaceutical and medical device company. CorMedix is selling 7.5 million shares of common stock at $4 per share, a 21.4% discount at what the stock closed at on Wednesday. The company also is offering prefunded warrants of up to 2.5 million shares at $3.99 per warrant. All together, the sales should bring $40 million in funding to CorMedix.CorMedix recently resubmitted a New Drug Application (NDA) for DefenCath to the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA accepted the resubmission on June 21 and set up a six-month review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of Nov. 15.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!