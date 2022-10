Why Shares of Credit Suisse, Horizon Bancorp, and First Foundation Are Falling This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several bank stocks struggled this week after the banks reported their third-quarter earnings results for the year.As of market close Thursday, shares of the large Swiss bank Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) were down nearly 19% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Meanwhile, shares of the Indiana-based Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) traded 18.5% down, while shares of Dallas-based First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) ended Thursday down 11.4%.Continue reading