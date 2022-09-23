|
23.09.2022 18:19:27
Why Shares of Credit Suisse Are Falling Today
Share of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) are trading roughly 11.7% down as of 11:26 a.m. ET today after rumors of a potential capital raise spooked investors.Citing anonymous sources, Reuters reported today that Credit Suisse is speaking with investors about potentially raising capital as the beleaguered bank continues to attempt to turn itself around.The Reuters report also suggested that as Credit Suisse revamps its investment banking operations, it is considering exiting the U.S. market, although a Credit Suisse spokesperson responded to the report, saying the bank has no plans to do so.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
