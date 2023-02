Why Shares of Credit Suisse Are Plunging This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the week, shares of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) had dropped more than 15% as of market close Thursday after the bank reported its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2022, which investors were not pleased with.In the fourth quarter, Credit Suisse reported a loss of $0.50 per share on total revenue of $3.3 billion. For the full year of 2022, the bank reported a loss of about $7.9 billion, the bank's worst showing since the Great Recession. As of market close Thursday, shares of the embattled bank traded just over $3 and below a $12 billion market cap.Credit Suisse has gotten into big trouble in recent years after it took heavy losses due to exposure to funds such as Archegos Capital and Greensill Capital, both of which shockingly collapsed in 2021. Since then, management has vowed to overhaul its investment bank, which clearly had risk management issues.