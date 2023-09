Why Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Are Jumping Monday

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX) were up more than 67% as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday after the company posted positive phase 3 trial results for one of its therapies. The healthcare stock is up more than 28% for the year.Crinetics focuses on finding and commercializing treatments for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. On Sunday, the company reported positive top-line data for its therapy to treat acromegaly, a disease caused by excess growth hormone from a pituitary tumor. The biotech company said that its therapy, once-daily tablet paltusotine, met all of its primary and secondary endpoints in the trial compared to a placebo to treat acromegaly. The plus for Crinetics is that the current standard of care requires a monthly injection, so a once-daily oral therapy would be preferred by many patients.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel