07.11.2022 17:22:20
Why Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics Dropped 19.9% in October
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP), a gene-editing clinical-stage biotech company, saw its shares fall 19.9% in November, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock ended September at $65.35 a share.It opened October at $66.02 and then fell steadily throughout the month, dropping to a monthly low of $48.49 on Oct. 24. The stock concluded the month at $52.34 and is down more than 33% so far this year, with a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $95.Several factors helped drive down the stock. It had been a favorite of Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, but the fund has been selling the stock lately, and on Oct. 20, it sold 22,681 shares of CRISPR. Continue reading
