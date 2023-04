Why Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics Jumped Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) were up 15% Thursday morning, a day after a drug-pricing group said the company's single-dose therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD) could be cost effective if priced below $1.9 million.CRISPR is developing exa-cel, a gene-editing therapy, with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The companies are awaiting word from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) if exa-cel will be approved to treat SCD and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT), two rare genetic blood disorders.The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) released a draft that said a price range under $1.9 million for exa-cel and lovo-cel (another gene-editing SCD therapy developed by Bluebird Bio) would be cost-effective compared to the costs currently associated with the long-term treatment of the disease. ICER is not a government agency and this is just a draft report, so the findings aren't binding, but they do hold some weight with insurance companies.Continue reading