|
05.04.2023 22:58:30
Why Shares of CrowdStrike, MongoDB, and Atlassian Fell Today
Shares of high-growth software companies CrowdStrike Hodings (NASDAQ: CRWD), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell hard today, declining 6.6%, 6.5%, and 5.7%, respectively, at the close.It's curious that these stocks fell so much, as today saw the release of soft economic data and a decline in long-term Treasury bond yields. Usually over the past year, days like this would have led unprofitable growth stocks like these three to outperform. Yet today, they are underperforming.Why might that be? Well, perhaps investors are coming around to the notion that these "growth stocks" might not see such great growth this year or next. Data releases today pointed to an economic slowdown, and CrowdStrike held an analyst day yesterday that might have underwhelmed some more-hopeful investors. That could have cast a pall over similar software stocks like MongoDB and Atlassian today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Atlassianmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Atlassianmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CrowdStrike
|115,20
|-2,12%
|MongoDB
|195,70
|-5,18%