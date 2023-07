Why Shares of Cryoport are Tumbling Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ: CYRX) were down more than 24% by 11 a.m. on Thursday after the company announced preliminary second-quarter earnings. The stock is down more than 16% so far this year.Cryoport supplies temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for life sciences companies. The healthcare company released preliminary second-quarter results after the markets closed on Wednesday, saying it expected a drop in quarterly revenue and annual revenue, thanks to a slowdown in orders from cell- and gene-therapy companies.Cryoport said it expected quarterly revenue to be between $56.5 million and $57.5 million, meaning a drop of 11% year over year at the midpoint. The company also said it expected 2023 revenue to be between $233 million and $243 million, compared to $237.3 million in 2022, and well down from earlier guidance of between $270 million and $290 million.Continue reading