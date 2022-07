Why Shares of Customers Bancorp Are Rising This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the week, shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) traded 10.5% higher after market close Thursday for no obvious reason other than the broader rally among crypto, bank, and tech stocks this week.Customers Bancorp is a roughly $19 billion asset bank headquartered in Pennsylvania that specializes in a number of niche lending verticals and banking businesses.Customers runs a number of specialty banking lines, including healthcare financing and venture capital banking. The bank also offers a number of digital consumer and commercial lending businesses. It has also recently launched a real-time payments system primarily to better facilitate crypto trading between institutional investors and crypto exchanges.