|
11.05.2023 21:31:03
Why Shares of DBV Technologies Jumped Thursday
Shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) were up 14.5% early Thursday afternoon after the New England Journal of Medicine published phase 3 data on DBV's trial on its peanut allergy therapy for children aged one to three. The biotech company's shares are up more than 15% so far this year.In the trial, the company's Viaskin Peanut 250 microgram patch was shown to be superior compared to a placebo in desensitizing children to allergic reactions to peanuts. The results constitute a big victory for the company. In 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued a complete response letter considering the therapy, citing a lack of efficacy for the product. Last December, the FDA lifted its clinical hold on the company's phase 3 trial for the therapy.Peanut allergies are the most common food allergy in the U.S., but there are no FDA-approved options for children younger than 4. One study showed that approximately 1.2 million U.S. children and teens -- just more than 2% of the nonadult population -- have peanut allergies. The patch, if approved by the FDA, could see wide usage.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DBV TECHNOLOGIES (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
02.11.22
|Ausblick: DBV TECHNOLOGIES (spons ADRs) mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: DBV TECHNOLOGIES (spons ADRs) mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
31.07.22
|Ausblick: DBV TECHNOLOGIES (spons ADRs) informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
17.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: DBV TECHNOLOGIES (spons ADRs) legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.03.22
|Ausblick: DBV TECHNOLOGIES (spons ADRs) legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: DBV TECHNOLOGIES (spons ADRs) stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.07.21
|Ausblick: DBV TECHNOLOGIES (spons ADRs) präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: DBV TECHNOLOGIES (spons ADRs) zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)