Why Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Rose This Week

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) were up more than 17% for the week as of Friday at 2 p.m. ET, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biotech company's stock closed last week at $13.08, then rose to a high of $16.43 on Friday. The stock is still down more than 7% so far this year.The company, which focuses on therapies to treat various cancers, reported second-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the markets opened. Its sole marketed therapy, Qinlock (ripretinib), led a surge in growth in revenue and earnings per share (EPS).Deciphera reported revenue of $38.3 million, up 17.4% year over year. All but $1 million of the revenue came from sales of gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) therapy Qinlock. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel