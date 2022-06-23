|
23.06.2022 17:44:58
Why Shares of Deutsche Bank Are Falling Today
Shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB), the largest bank in Germany, had fallen more than 11% at 11 a.m. ET today for no obvious reason, although there are a few events that could be driving the move.Over the last few days, the yield on the 10-year German Bund, which banks in the area tend to have a correlation with, had fallen from about 1.74% to 1.4%, a sharp drop in just a few days' time.The news came after recent data showed that business activity has been slowing in the region, which is leading investors to brace for potentially slower economic growth than initially expected this year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
