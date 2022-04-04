|
04.04.2022 17:15:06
Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Are Falling Today
Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC), the special purpose acquisition company taking former President Donald Trump's new social media platform, Truth Social, public, are falling today after two key executives have reportedly resigned. Shares of DWAC traded roughly 10.5% down as of 10:42 a.m. ET.Reuters reports that Josh Adams, Truth Social's head of technology; and Billy Boozer, head of product development, have both resigned less than one year after joining the company. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!