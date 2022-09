Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) were trading roughly 15% lower as of 1:40 p.m. ET Tuesday as investors continued to doubt whether the shell company will be able to complete its planned merger.Last October, Digital World announced a plan to merge with and bring public Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, the social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump. That news sent shares of the shell company surging. Since then, however, the company and the deal have run into a host of regulatory issues.Back in April, hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital announced that it had shorted Digital World stock on the belief that the SPAC would not be able to obtain regulatory approval to complete its merger.Continue reading