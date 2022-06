Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) were up by 10.3% as of 11:48 a.m. ET Wednesday. Investors appeared to be buying the dip after what has been a big sell-off. Even with the morning's gains, the stock is still down more than 31% over the last five days.DWAC is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) planning to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, an alternative social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading