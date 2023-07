Why Shares of Discover Financial Services Are Plunging Today

Shares of the credit card and payments company Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) were trading roughly 15% lower at 10:40 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings this morning -- and disclosed a surprising regulatory issue.Discover reported second-quarter earnings of $3.54 per share on revenue of roughly $3.88 billion, both numbers that missed consensus estimates. But the bigger issue at hand seems to be around a regulatory issue: Discover improperly priced merchant fees on some credit card accounts.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel