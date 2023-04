Why Shares of dLocal Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the Uruguayan payments company dLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) were trading roughly 15% lower at 10:15 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of the year. In the fourth quarter, dLocal reported diluted earnings per share of $0.06 on total revenue of $118 million, both numbers that missed analyst estimates for the quarter.dLocal also had $3.3 billion of total payment volume in the fourth quarter, which is up 78% year over year. However, the company's profit margin of 16% in the quarter is down from 31% in the fourth quarter of last year.Continue reading