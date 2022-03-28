|
Why Shares of Dogecoin, EOS, and Theta Are Rising Today
The crypto market stormed back this weekend, with the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, now topping $47,400. Most of the crypto market followed suit.The price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has risen nearly 7.5% over the last 24 hours as of noon today. The price of EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) has risen nearly 13%, while the price of Theta (CRYPTO: THETA) is trading roughly 9% higher.In recent days, there have been a number of positive developments for the crypto market that could be driving the bullish sentiment.Continue reading
