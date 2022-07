Why Shares of Dogecoin, Silvergate Capital, and Hut 8 Mining Are Rising

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of many cryptocurrencies and crypto-related stocks shot up after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight lending rate and said it may soon consider slowing rate hikes.The price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), responded well to the news and is now up close to 8% over the past 24 hours.In the same period, as of 3:24 p.m. ET today, the price of the meme crypto token Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded roughly 7.5% higher, crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded 6.5% higher, and Bitcoin miner Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) traded about 12.5% higher.Continue reading