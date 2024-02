Why Shares of Dropbox Plunged 23.1% After Earnings

Shares of cloud storage company Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) fell as much as 23.1% on Friday after the company reported earnings results. Shares were hitting their low around 3 p.m. ET. Results weren't all that bad for the fourth quarter, but investors are focused on guidance and analyst reactions today.Dropbox reported a 6% increase in revenue to $635 million and net income of $227.3 million, or $0.66 per share. Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share were $0.50. This topped analyst estimates of $632 million in revenue and $0.48 in earnings per share. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel