Why Shares of Eagle Bancorp Are Plummeting Today

Shares of the $11 billion asset Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) based in Maryland traded 14.5% lower at 10:21 a.m. ET today after the bank reported disappointing earnings results for the first quarter of the year.Eagle Bancorp reported diluted earnings per share of $0.78 on total revenue of $78.7 million, both numbers that missed analyst estimates for the quarter.The main culprit was a huge decline in deposits, roughly $1.2 billion during the quarter. This forced the bank to bring on significant higher-cost, short-term borrowings on the balance sheet to plug the hole, which crushed the bank's net interest income (NII), which is the money banks make on loans and securities after funding those assets.