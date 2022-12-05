|
05.12.2022 22:56:06
Why Shares of Editas Medicine Dropped 15.5% in November
Shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT), a clinical-stage biotech company, fell by 15.5% in November, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed October at $12.55 a share, then opened November at $13. It fell steadily throughout the month, dropping to a low of $9.61 on Nov. 17, not far from its 52-week low of $9.54. The stock has a 52-week high of $32.37 and is down more than 62% year to date.Last month, Editas, which uses a CRISPR gene-editing platform to find unique therapies, paused its phase 1/2 trial of EDIT-101 as a treatment for Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), a rare genetic eye disease that involves the retina. The disease affects fewer than 50,000 people in the U.S. The problem with the trial was that it had a small sample size -- just 14 patients -- and only three showed clinically meaningful progress. On top of that, only two of those three had the type of genetic mutation that responded best to the therapy. And of the 50,000 people in the U.S. with the condition, the company estimates that just 300 have that specific mutation.The company doesn't have any marketed drugs yet, so the halting of the clinical trial was a big deal, though it doesn't mean that Editas won't continue to study EDIT-101 as a treatment for other indications. It does have a few other therapies in early-stage trials, led by EDIT-301 as a potential treatment for the genetic blood disorders sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. The company said it plans to deliver a clinical update on EDIT-301's phase 1/2 RUBY trial on Tuesday. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!